James Dietrich, 51, of Barron and formerly of Chetek, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Spooner Health Care System. James was born on December 23, 1969, in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He was a hard worker and was currently working for a private contractor where he did lake side services. He enjoyed hunting, yard sales, tractor pulls and working on vehicles.
He is survived by his father, Karl H. Dietrich, Chetek, WI; brothers, Thomas and Timothy Dietrich, Chetek, WI; his sister, Susan (Warren Sr.) Hazelwood, Cameron, WI; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Dietrich and a sister Mary Ann in infancy.
There will be a Memorial Service held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Chetek Lutheran Church with a visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m.
He will be laid to rest at the Lakeview Cemetery in Chetek following the service.
The Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home of Chetek has been entrusted with arrangements.
