Jack Reed, age 74, of Rice Lake, WI, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home.
He was born on April 14, 1947 in Antigo, WI. Jack graduated from Eagle River High School and graduated from Northland College in Ashland, WI. He was married to Donna Schuh on September 16, 1967 in Bessemer, Michigan. Jack was a teacher in Mercier, WI, then sold encyclopedias and then taught at Eau Claire Academy for 24 years. Jack was very active with the Masonic Lodge.
He enjoyed model railroading, hunting, fishing and being with his grandchildren.
He is survived by two sons, John (Michelle) Reed of Menomonie, WI and Matthew (Melanie) of Chetek, WI; a daughter, Alyssa (Tony) Wampfler of Rice Lake; seven grandchildren; a great granddaughter; brother, Tom (Karen) Reed of Sayner, WI. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Reed; his parents, John and Kathryn Reed of Eagle River, WI.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of his arrangements.
