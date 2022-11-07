Irene B. Byerly, age 102, of Hayward, WI passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Water's Edge Care Center in Hayward. Irene Bertha was born November 22, 1919 at the family farm in Hayward, WI, the daughter of John and Meta (Raawe) Kadlec. She was raised in Hayward and graduated from Hayward High School. She moved to Chicago, IL where she first worked for Campbell Soup Company and then for Montgomery Ward as a mailing supervisor. On July 10, 1942, Irene was joined in marriage to Max E. Byerly in Chicago, IL. They moved to Connecticut for a short time and then Max was called into serve his country during World War II. Irene returned to Hayward, WI where she lived during the war and worked for the Office of Price Administration, which monitored pricing during the war. After the war, Irene and Max remained in Hayward, WI and they began their own electrical contractor business. Irene worked from home and handled the paperwork, bookkeeping and billing. Irene enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, old time music like Lawrence Welk, and was a huge fan of The Young and the Restless. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Hayward. Irene is survived by her children, Judith Bublitz, Brain Byerly, both of Melrose, MN, Nancy (Ronald) Poppe, Max Byerly, both of Hayward, WI; seven grandchildren, Megan (Mike) Ellenburg, Emily (Andy) Berg, Brett (Kelly) Poppe, Scott (Laura) Poppe, Lynette (Pat Retzlaff) Poppe, Lisa Poppe and Dan Bublitz; five great grandchildren, Tanner, Jordan, Hunter, Trevor and Paige; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Max; two brothers, Elmer and Clarence Kadlec; son Ernest Byerly; two sisters, Mary Ann West and Esther Yenbrejczyk.
A funeral service celebrating Irene's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at First Lutheran Church in Hayward with Pastor Joel Bacon officiating. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward, WI. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, PO Box 346, Hayward, WI 54843. Online condolences may be left for Irene's family at www.bratley-nelsonchapels.com.
