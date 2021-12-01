Formerly of Birchwood, WI. Ione was the sixth of Victor and Marie Hartl’s eight children. Survived by sister, Ruth Hartl and over ninety nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian BurialFriday December 3, 2021. Private Interment. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (stjude.org) or Can Do Canines (candocanines.org)www.Gillbrothers.comBloomington, MN 952-888-7771  

