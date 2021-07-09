Ingvald Tronstad, age 87, of Sarona, WI, died Saturday, July 3, 2021 in Shell Lake, WI.

He was born on January 24, 1934 in Rice Lake, WI to Ludvig and Celia (Larson) Tronstad.  Ink graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1952 and then entered the United States Navy in 1955 and was Honorably Discharged in 1957.  He was married to Kathleen Oberg on February 20, 1960 in Birchwood, WI.  Ink was a truck driver for many years in a concrete block plant.  He enjoyed fishing, hunting and cutting wood.

He is survived by a son, Daniel Tronstad of Sarona, WI (Rose Heinze of Mikana, WI); two brothers, Ludvig (Virginia) Tronstad of Rice Lake and LeRoy (Fronze) Tronstad of Dixon, MO; a sister, Almira Sadewic of Sand Point, ID; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Tronstad; his parents, Ludvig and Celia Tronstad; three sisters, Marilyn Tronstad, Margaret (Robert) Kunkel and Ellen (Clayton) Ness; brother-in-law, Alfred Sadewic.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake with visitation for one hour prior to the Funeral Service.                                    

