Hunter Timothy Scheel, age 23, of Hillsdale, WI died Saturday, April 8, 2023. Hunter was born June 10, 1999 in Barron, WI to Wayne Scheel and Jessica (Pierce) Janota. He attended school in Prairie Farm, WI, where he excelled in track & field, competing at the State Tournament and also breaking the school’s record for the 3200 meter dash. He graduated from Prairie Farm High School in 2017. Hunter entered the Army National Guard and was still currently on active duty at the Rank of CPL. In 2019-2020 he served a tour in Afghanistan which also brought him into Kuwait. His Medals include the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal with Campaign Star & the Army Service Ribbon. Hunter fulfilled his life-long dream by enrolling and graduating from the Police Recruit Academy at Northwoods Technical College in Rice Lake, graduating in 2022. He started his career with the Cameron Police Department as a part-time officer in 2022 and went on to become a full time officer in January of 2023. Hunter was an avid fisherman & hunter and truly enjoyed the peacefulness of the outdoors. He also played in the Men’s Hockey League in Rice Lake on Sunday nights. A treasured activity in his life was collecting sap and making maple syrup with his Grandpa Bear. He had an “old soul” and found happiness and peace in simple things. All who knew him were so fortunate, and loved him dearly.
Hunter was preceded in death by his Grandfathers: David Zwernik & Timothy Scheel & Great Grandparents: Jane & Leon McDowell. He is lovingly survived by his Mother: Jessica (Nick) Janota of Hillsdale & his Father: Wayne Scheel (Amber Shipley) of Ridgeland, Sisters: Audrey Scheel (Dawson Jackson) of Ridgeland, Haylee & Briella Janota of Hillsdale, Emily, Darla & Ella Shipley of Ridgeland, Brothers: Aiden McKee of Colfax & Colter Shipley of Ridgeland, Grandparents: Richard & Joyce Pierce, Steve & Cindy Jonas, Julie Zwernik, Rock Huiras (Zoe) & Joe Janota, Great Grandparents: Roberta Pierce & Delores Nevin, Uncles & Aunts: Lucas (Gwen) Pierce, Steven Jonas (Whitney), Shammy (Logan) Eichler, Sam Zwernik, Andy Janota, Chad & Todd Miller, his Future Fiancée: Camryn Gosdeck, his faithful dog, Otis, as well as many other Cousins, Relatives and Friends.
