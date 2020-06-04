Howard Carlson, age 92, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, June 3, 2020 surrounded by his loving family at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
He was born on August 18, 1927 in Comstock, WI to Carl and Mary (Nevin) Carlson. At age 17, Howard entered the United States Navy during WWII and was later Honorably Discharged and went home to farm with his dad in Town of Stanfold. He was married to Willys Lee on October 1, 1949, 70 years ago. Howard and Willys were very successful dairy farmers in the Township of Stanfold their entire life.
He and Willys loved to travel by car, train or bus to all areas of interest in the US, go to farm shows and square dancing. In the 70s they were members of the Rice Lake Twirlers Square Dance Club. Howard was a long time member of the Rice Lake Kiwanis Club. After retirement Howard enjoyed a cup of coffee and conversation with his friends at Leroys Bakery in Rice Lake and watching his boys at the County Fair Tractor Pull. He was a member of the Stanfold Lutheran Church located just up the hill from the farm.
He is survived by his wife, Willys Carlson of Rice Lake; five children, Nancy (Lee) Erickson of Spooner, WI, Larry (Char) Carlson of Rice Lake, Cheri (Pat) Mattmiller of Rice Lake, Randy (Pam) Carlson of Rice Lake and Barb (Charlie) Gallagher of Crete, IL; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Mary Carlson; a sister, Sylvia (Pete) Solum; and a half sister, Hope (Wilfred) Dutilly.
Family Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Stanfold Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Gerald Hibbard officiating, Military Rites accorded him by Haugen American Legion Post, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials can be sent to Stanfold Lutheran Church Building Fund.
The family would like to thank Dove Healthcare for their care and support, especially in recent times dealing with the COVID-19 restrictions.
