Hilman Peterson, age 86, of Rice Lake, WI died on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at the Barron Care and Rehab in Barron, WI.

He was born on March 30, 1934 in Bruce, WI to Henry and Ella (Harstad) Peterson.  After he graduated from High School he was married to Judith “Judy” Deering on May 21, 1960 in South St. Paul, MN.  Slim was a meat cutter for several grocery stores in the area and was also a bus driver for the Rice Lake School District.  He enjoyed being with his family and talking with friends and customers.  

He is survived by his four children, Scott (Amy) Peterson of Brooklyn Park, MN, Sherri (Gary) Woller of Medford, WI, Stacie (Mike) Walker of Roseville, MN and Sandy (Mike) Henk of Spooner, WI; eight grandchildren, Zack, Sarah, Jenny, Janell, Amanda, Alec, Samantha and Stephanie; five great grandchildren, Justin, Hayley, Grace, Gunnar and Eden; many nephews and nieces.  He was preceded in death by his wife, Judith “Judy” Peterson; his parents, Henry and Ella Peterson and a sister, Elaine.  

Private graveside services will be held at the Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, WI.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements. 

To plant a tree in memory of Hilman Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments