Herman Albert Friess, 91, of Rice Lake, WI died on the night of Tuesday December 6th, 2022 at home with loved ones by his side.

Herman was born in Rice Lake to Albert and Ethel Friess.  He attended the University of Minnesota for both undergraduate studies and law school and served in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood from 1955 to 1958.  He then settled in Rice Lake where in 1962 he married his wife, Judith (née Olson).  Herman established a law practice in Rice Lake and also served terms as both Barron County District Attorney and Rice Lake City Attorney, while Judy raised their four kids.

