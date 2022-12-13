...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Herman Albert Friess, 91, of Rice Lake, WI died on the night of Tuesday December 6th, 2022 at home with loved ones by his side.
Herman was born in Rice Lake to Albert and Ethel Friess. He attended the University of Minnesota for both undergraduate studies and law school and served in the Army at Fort Leonard Wood from 1955 to 1958. He then settled in Rice Lake where in 1962 he married his wife, Judith (née Olson). Herman established a law practice in Rice Lake and also served terms as both Barron County District Attorney and Rice Lake City Attorney, while Judy raised their four kids.
