Herman Shilkrot, age 97, of St. Louis Park, MN, passed away November 15, 2021, at the Sholom West Nursing Home in St. Louis Park. Shilkrot was born in Duluth, MN on July 30,1924 and raised in Rice Lake, WI. He graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1942. He attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison (where he was a member of the UW Marching Band). He also attended the University of Alabama during his military service. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the latter portions of World War II. He married Helene “Sis” Grossman of Rochester, NY in April of 1949 and they settled in Rice Lake, where they had three children. Herman and Sis owned and operated the longtime Main Street women’s clothing business, Shilkrot’s Fashions, which was founded by his father, Harry Shilkrot. He was a longtime member of the Rice Lake Rotary Club, the Elks Club and President of the Rice Lake B’nai Brith. He was one of the last in his dying craft of self-trained furriers in northern Wisconsin. He loved Rice Lake and being an active member of the local business and retail community—and always dreamed of moving back to his beloved “hometown.” After selling his business in Rice Lake in 1971, he owned smaller women’s ready-to-wear stores in St. Paul, North Miami Beach, FL, Bloomington, MN and two other locations back in Rice Lake. In his later years, Herman, also known as “Mr. Herm,” always the avid and dedicated salesperson, was a popular draw at several Minnesota and Wisconsin flea markets.Herman was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Helene “Sis” (Grossman) Shilkrot, parents Harry and Isabelle (Blum) Shilkrot, and brother, David Shilkrot. He is survived by son, Rod (Cheryl Levy-Shilkrot), son Alan Shilkrot, and daughter Susan (James) Duchon; grandchildren, Jayme (Jonathan) Lopuch, Josef (Katie) Shilkrot, Jesse Duchon, and Justin Duchon; four great grandchildren, Hunter and Quinn Lopuch, Ella and Ethan Shilkrot.Thank you to the wonderful and compassionate caregivers at Sholom West for making his final years as pleasant as possible.
Following a memorial service at Temple Israel in Minneapolis, a Shiva was held Saturday, November 20 in Golden Valley, MN. He will be interned at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in St. Paul .
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.