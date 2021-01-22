Herb Brodt died early in the morning of January 7th, in his home, surrounded by family. Herb was born to Victor Herbert Brodt and Elizabeth Ann deClercq (Brodt) in February of 1935. Herb spent his childhood in the Highland Park region of Illinois. In 1950 his widowed mother moved Herb and his brother (Thomas) from Chicago to Chetek, WI which had served as a long-time family retreat. After finishing high school in Chetek, Herb attended UW-Stout where he met his wife, June (Morgan). Herb and June were married in 1954 and resided in Eau Claire, WI. With a Bachelors degree in teaching from Stout, Herb taught math and industrial arts in Eau Claire for several years. He continued with graduate school, earning a Masters degree. He moved from Eau Claire to Chetek to design and build a home where the couple raised three sons, Victor, David, Greg and a daughter, Barbara. Herb taught junior high and high school industrial arts, fine art and driver’s education in the Chetek school system for 30 years before his retirement. Much of his spare time was spent tending both his garden with peonies, and his dogs and pets. As an avid pottery maker, Herb and his family engaged in many craft fairs. Herb participated in the Chetek Lion’s Club, Chetek Aviation, attended, and worked at many high school athletic events. For several years Herb served as president and worked with the founders to establish the Chetek Credit Union (eventually, Heritage). Herb and June founded the Handi-Lift non-emergency medical transportation service in 1977 which they owned and operated until its sale in 1997. The couple was pleased to serve those in need and employ people in the community.
Herb was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth and wife, June. Herb is survived by his children and grandchildren including, Victor and Caren Sue (Zwain) Brodt, Joshua and Joy (Collins) Brodt, Rachel (Brodt) and Theobald; David Brodt and son August; Greg and Suzie (Stroik) Brodt, Alex Brodt, Cooper and Samantha (Saunders) Brodt; Barbara (Brodt) and Wm. Andy Bear, Kattie (Bear) and Keith Pfaffendorf, Erica Bear, as well as by Herb’s brother and wife, Tom and Barbara (Anderson) Brodt. Herb was a great grandfather to Rembrandt and Henry; Anastacia, Isabelle and Evander.
A private family service is being planned. Instead of flowers, we thank you for remembrances made to your choice of art, library, educational or service organization(s).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.