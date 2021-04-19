Henry Goertzen, after battling with dementia for the past several years, peacefully passed away at sundown, with his family by his side in his home near Barron on Saturday, April 16, 2021, after reaching the age of eighty-three years.
Henry was born to Jacob H. and Lena (Koehn) Goertzen on January 24, 1938, in Chihuahua, Mexico.
His early formative years were spent living and working with his seven siblings on his parent’s farm in Mexico. Their life was difficult at times, experiencing poverty and hunger. But through all of these hardships, they kept their faith and trust in God. His schooling was limited but his desire to learn gave him the incentive to continue his learning through the years. Life wasn’t easy, but he found comfort in knowing that God cared about him, and kept him from many unseen peril, or an untimely death.
At the age of sixteen, Henry, and one of his brothers, left Mexico, coming to the Inman, Kansas area. The Abe Ensz family took him in, and there he learned and experienced many things that were so new to him. He found employment at various jobs; trailer factory work, and a number of years at Buhler Mills.
During a set of revivals, he became deeply aware of his need of a Savior, and upon the confession of his faith in the atoning blood of Jesus, Henry, together with his brothers, Jake and Cornie, were baptized by Min. Rueben Koehn, on February 20, 1955, becoming a member of the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. The church was precious to him, and this faith he embraced to the end.
On October 22, 1961, he was joined in marriage to me, Verna Ensz, at Inman, Kansas, by Min. A.R. Toews. They celebrated 59 years together. To this union, was born three sons and one daughter. Their first home was in Buhler, Kansas; later, purchasing the H.D. Ensz home place near church. Henry and his brothers started a drywall business, learning the art of taping, texturing and all that goes with that occupation. He was well known for his superior workmanship. The brothers worked together on many, many different houses, learning to know, and creating lasting friendships with customers. He brought this trade along when they moved to the Barron area in 1981, but hung it on the wall, while he entered into the dairy man’s world. In time, they sold the cows and again, he took up the art of drywall.
Henry spoke the English and Dutch language fluently, but his first love was the beautiful Spanish language he learned as a child. He seemed to find those folks who he could converse with and his eyes fairly twinkled. He and his brothers enjoyed singing together, Spanish as well as English. He also was an avid fisherman; often joining a neighbor friend on the many lakes in the area. They spent many hours gardening for their own use, and produce to sell at the Farmer’s Market, making many friends.
Dad worked hard to provide for his family, and when his work was not calling him, he thoroughly enjoyed fishing together with his boys and grandsons, making special memories. His children and grandchildren always delighted in his “Mexico” stories.
Dad had a deep concern for the spiritual welfare of his family, and many times encouraged them to serve the Lord. He had a deep concern for young people, often encouraging them to get converted. In spite of struggles at times in his life, Dad was always ready, with tears, to confess and make things right when there had been a problem, and they always knew he loved the Lord and wanted to do what was right.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Verna; his children, Ronda (Ken) Giesel of Barron, Cameron (Deb) Goertzen of Barron, David (Gina) Goertzen of Ft. Sumner, New Mexico and Mark (Lori) Goertzen of Grifton, North Carolina; nineteen grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; four brothers, Jake (Anne) Goertzen of Inman, Kansas, Cornelius (Verla) Goertzen of Fulton, Kentucky, Herman (Jewel) Goertzen of Inman, Kansas and David (Jolene) Goertzen of Lakin, Kansas; two sisters, Elizabeth Koehn Becker and Justina Koehn, both of Moundridge, Kansas; and a brother-in-law, Dale and Betty Ensz of Inman, Kansas.
Also, his wonderful kind, and loving caregivers through the Iris Program, Home Sweet Home, and Hospice, especially Bellah and Faith, who went with him to the end of the journey. Thank you.
He was preceded in death by his parents; four infant siblings; brother, John; and three brothers-in-law.
A funeral service for Henry Goertzen was held on Monday, April 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Barron Mennonite Church in Barron. Visitation was on Sunday, April 18, 2021 from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Barron Mennonite Church and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday morning. Burial was at the Barron Mennonite Cemetery.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
