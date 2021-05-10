Helen Erickson, age 96, of Rice Lake, WI, died Friday, May 7, 2021 in Rice Lake.
She was born on February 10, 1925 in Rice Lake to Benjamin and Lila (Siewert) Zabel. Helen was married to Martin Larson in 1941 and he preceded her in death in 1985 and she later married Roger Erickson in 1990 and he preceded in death in 2013. Helen was a homemaker and helped her husband at the Rice Lake Implement.
Helen loved being with her family, going to the casino, playing pull tabs, sewing, cooking, and made the best baked beans ever.
She is survived by daughter, Christi (Dan) Morin of Duluth, MN; daughter-in-law, Diane Larson (Dennis Hennekens) of Rice Lake; a son-in-law, Harold Ely (Vicki Ganske) of Chetek; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Martin Larson and Roger Erickson; a daughter, Leslie Ely; four sons, Gary, Brad, Bruce and Craig “Marty” Larson; two sisters, Adeline Owen and Irene Hessler; three brothers, Marvin, Fredrick and William Zabel.
Funeral Services will be held at Noon, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Peter Muschinske officiating, with interment in Wayside Cemetery in Barron, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-Noon at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Huntington’s Disease Society of America - HDSA.
