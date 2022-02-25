Helen Bennett, 86, formerly of Rice Lake, WI, passed away on Saturday, February 19th, 2022, at Episcopal Church Home in St. Paul, MN. She had moved in 2018 to the Twin Cities to be closer to her family, but had lived in Rice Lake for almost 50 years. She was loved, cared for, and adored by her family, Senior Living workers, and many Hospice employees and volunteers in the last few years of her life.
Helen was born and raised in Sparta, WI to Norman & Florence (Leverich) Hansen on December 9th, 1935. As the 5th of 5 children, she was a much beloved “Bonus Child,” and was known for her love of animals and always seemed to be “outside somewhere.” She had the most unique of upbringings, as her parents were the Superintendent & Assistant Superintendent for the Monroe County “Poor Farm” (as they were called in those days) & Mental Asylum. Her family lived on the grounds of this institution in a large, brick, farmhouse/office, and the property included a large, working farm where Helen spent much of her childhood days. Many of her friends were “mental patients”, who taught her to play pool & ping pong, and worked alongside her and a paid foreman, doing the various farm chores. Her “Tom Boy” ways, her strong work ethic, her love of “fixing anything,” and her ability to accept people in the most non-judgmental of ways, was molded in these formidable years. She was a passionate advocate for the poor and downtrodden all her life.
She graduated from Sparta High School in 1953 and continued to what is now UW-LaCrosse to receive a BS in Medical Technology in 1958. After graduating, she was working at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in LaCrosse as a Medical Technologist, running the hospital’s Blood Bank, when she met the love of her life, Gil Bennett. They were married in June of 1964, and had their daughter, Jennie, in 1969. In 1970, the family moved to Rice Lake for Gil’s job with the Department of Transportation, and embraced their Rice Lake community in many ways for almost 50 years to come.
Helen was absolutely devoted to the First United Methodist Church of Rice Lake. She served on almost every committee over the years, worked in the church office, was active in her Grace Circle & local UMW, and volunteered to drive people to church, usher, count money, work at the annual Church Bazaar & Strawberry Festival…you name it, Helen did it! She knew the “inner workings” of the church building, and spent many hours making sure the heat, lights, audio, and appliances were working properly. She served in District & State roles for United Methodist Women, and served on the United Methodist Pension Board for the Wisconsin District. But her biggest role was that of the Church Treasurer for over 20 years, for which she was ever so meticulous and took great pride in.
She was a loyal spectator of all activities that her daughter & grandchildren participated in, and was an avid Packer, Badger, Brewer, and Bucks fan. She was active in the Women’s Golf League at Turtleback Golf Club, played in a “500” card club, delivered Meals on Wheels, and was a faithful exerciser and founding Board Member at the Rice Lake Wellness Center in Cedar Mall. We like to think she was given a “bonus 25 years” after having Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery in 1997, and she made the most of those extra years with improved health and wellness, indeed.
.Helen is survived by her daughter, Jennie; her son-in-law, Pete; a grandson, Bennett, and a granddaughter, Abbott, all of St. Paul, MN. She is also survived by siblings, Richard Hansen (Oakland, CA), Florence Hyink (Sun City, AZ), and in-laws Jean Johnson (Lon), Russell Bennett (Rita), Judy Bennett, Larry Bennett, Robert Crownhart; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Norman James Hansen and Donald Hansen; nephew, Lars Hansen; and in-laws, Joyce Hansen, Janelle Hansen, Roy Hyink, and Ann Crownhart.
The family is planning a post-church service Coffee Hour Memorial sometime in May or June, at the First United Methodist Church in Rice Lake. Please direct any memorials to the church…Helen would want to be remembered in the mission work the church does for the broader community.
