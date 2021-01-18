Helen Daniels, age 87 of Weyerhaeuser, WI was surrounded by her loving family as she found eternal life on Friday, January 8, 2021.
Helen was born on August 25, 1933 to Frank and Dorothy Sirek of Dobie, WI. She was the fifth of five children. Helen married Anthony E. Daniels, August 2, 1952. They made their home on the Daniels family farm in Weyerhaeuser, WI where they raised six daughters. In 1985 they retired from the dairy farm and built a new home only three miles away.
Helen was a devoted wife, farming alongside Tony. Her nurturing way was evident, caring for all the farm animals. Helen especially had a love for horses which she passed on to her daughters and grandchildren. Her gardens and flowers were a testimony to her passion for making her home and yard beautiful. She loved to bake, cook and entertain, loved the outdoors, horse riding, snowmobiling, camping or boating. She was a devote Catholic, taught catechism, sang in the choir and was an active volunteer in the church community.
Helen is survived by her husband, Tony of 68 years; their six daughters, Marilyn (Carl) Swaney; Dianne (Mark) Burton; Doris (Tom) Smith; Laurie (Larry) Fortuna; Susan (Don) Kaminski; Ellen Daniels; 21 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren, two brothers, Cyril Sirek of Eau Claire, WI and Dennis Sirek of Aurora, IL
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Father Frank Sirek and Edward Sirek.
Visitation and Funeral service both were held at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Weyerhaeuser, WI, Visitation on Friday, January 15th from 4:00 –8:00 p.m., with a Scripture Service at 7:00 p.m., Funeral Service, Saturday, January 16th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation one hour prior with Fr. Papi Reddy Yeruva and Deacon Craig Voldberg officiating. For those unable to attend: Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/6858006092?pwd=WFc3Tit0MWVwakM4ZUZ6N3dHOWNnUT09 Meeting ID: 685 800 6092 Passcode: 5JXLUR
Nash-Jackan Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.