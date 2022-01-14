Helen Larson, age 78, of Cameron, WI died Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at her home. She was born on April 4, 1943 to George and Esther (McCellan) Moore in the Town of Sumner, WI, where she was raised and attended school. She graduated from Cameron High School in 1961. On September 1, 1962, she was married to Gary B. Larson in Chetek, WI. Helen loved spending time with her grandchildren and was very proud of her family heritage of veterans. She loved bingo and fishing, and especially enjoyed the fishing trips taken with her fishing buddy, Verna Kisling.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gary on September 8, 1988; brothers, Robert, Fred, Everett, and Charles Moore. She is survived by her son, Paul (Marie) Larson of Cameron; daughter, Julie (Kevin) Mikyska of Chetek, WI; grandchildren, Melissa Neitzel, Robert Larson, Brandon Mikyska, Mollie Dayton, Jaimee Mikyska; great-grandchildren, Emma, Easton and Evelyn Larson and Mila Neitzel.
A Celebration of her life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 22nd 2022 at the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Home in Cameron. Interment will be at a later date at the Sumner Cemetery in the Town of Sumner, rural Chetek. Arrangements by Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
