Heidi Jacobs, age 74, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, February 28, 2021.
She was born on June 21, 1946 in Rice Lake to Frederick and Gladys (Hanson) Shudlick. Heidi graduated from the Rice Lake High School in 1964 and then attended Barron County Teachers College. She was married to David Jacobs on May 31, 1969 in Rice Lake. Heidi worked for GTE/Verizon/Century Link for over 38 years as a facility assignor locator.
Heidi joined the Women of the Moose Rice Lake Chapter 725 on Jan. 1, 1976 and was a life member. She served on Ritual Team for five years. She received her Academy of Friendship 5/4/1980, Past Regent 5/1/1999, College of Regents Degree 5/27/2020, Star Recorder Degree 7/1/2011, and served as Deputy Grand Regent for the State of Wisconsin 2017-2018. Heidi was also active at Bethany Lutheran Church and belonged to the Mary Circle. She volunteered as a teachers aide at Tainter Elementary School and loved to make cards and scrapbooking.
Heidi is survived by her husband, David Jacobs of Rice Lake; two daughters and sons-in-law, Mieko and Aaron Larson of Tomah, WI and Melissa and James Butzler of Maplewood, MN; three grandsons, Tyler, Evan and Alex Larson; four sisters, Mona Capuzzi of Oakdale, MN, Sue Linder of Rice Lake, Mahala Krause of Rice Lake and Deanna Erickson (Russ) of Fall Creek, WI; two brothers, Otto (Marilyn) Shudlick of Coon Rapids, MN and Fred Shudlick (Sue) of Rice Lake; many nieces and nephews.
A private funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, with Rev. Luci Sesvold officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at the Moose Lodge in Rice Lake from 1:00-4:00 p.m.
