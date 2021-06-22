Harvey Ankley, age 78, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather died on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home in Roseville, California.
“Harv” as he was known to many, was born June 27, 1942, and grew up in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in 1966 and made his way to California where he started and ran his own life and health insurance agency and raised a family in Roseville, California. He married Janet Ankley (née Brennan) in 1970. He is survived by his wife, Janet; his three children, Jennifer (Mike) Cody, Kristen Ankley, Carrie (Matt) Rohla; his four grandchildren, Tyler Cody, Ryan Cody, Aiden Cody, Claire Rohla, and his brother, David Ankley of Madison, Wisconsin. He is predeceased by his brother, Jack Ankley of Belvidere, Illinois. Services will be private family only.
