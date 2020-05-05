Harvey Peterson  passed away on May 1, 2020 from a lengthy illness in Amery, WI. Formerly from the Birchwood/Long Lake WI area.  He is preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Irelia Peterson. Harvey is survived by daughters Laura DeRosier (Doug), Patti Haag; grandchildren Becky Haag, Gwen Lengyel (Tom) and Paul DeRosier; great-grandchildren Emmy and Tristan Lengyel; and sisters Barbara Becker and Louise Nelson Ball. And many nieces and nephews.  He also is survived by the following special persons:  John Wilkinson, Shirley Prilaman Peterson and Jean Peterson.  Burial will be at the Long Lake Lutheran Church cemetary. Arrangements are by https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harvey Peterson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

(Copyright © 2020 APG Media)

Load comments