Harvey Peterson passed away on May 1, 2020 from a lengthy illness in Amery, WI. Formerly from the Birchwood/Long Lake WI area. He is preceded in death by his parents Cliff and Irelia Peterson. Harvey is survived by daughters Laura DeRosier (Doug), Patti Haag; grandchildren Becky Haag, Gwen Lengyel (Tom) and Paul DeRosier; great-grandchildren Emmy and Tristan Lengyel; and sisters Barbara Becker and Louise Nelson Ball. And many nieces and nephews. He also is survived by the following special persons: John Wilkinson, Shirley Prilaman Peterson and Jean Peterson. Burial will be at the Long Lake Lutheran Church cemetary. Arrangements are by https://oconnellfuneralhomes.com
