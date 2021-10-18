Harry Draus, 82 of Barron, WI died Monday, October 4, 2021 at Care and Rehab of Barron.
He was born on January 18, 1939 to Joseph and Sophie Draus in Weyerhaeuser, WI.
Harry was a farmer, he owned his own agricultural business and he loved to fish and hunt. He was also a member of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser.
Survivors include twosons, James Draus and Greg (Pam) Draus both of Weyerhaeuser; three daughters, Sue Nelson of Lakeville, MN, Wanda Bartsch and Tony Glenne of Milltown, WI and Connie (Pete) Romanowski of Genoa, WI; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren, a sister, Rose (Jim) Nickels of Green Bay, WI; and special friend, Nancy Culbert.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers; Chet Draus and Ted Draus, two sisters, Julia Draus and Sr. Mary Ceina Draus, an infant daughter, a grandson, Kevin Romanowski and a son-in-law, Gary Nelson.
A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser with Fr. Chandra Ery celebrating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. A Memorial Visitation was held on Thursday, October 14th at the Nash – Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, WI starting at 4:00 p.m. A scripture service was held on Thursday evening at the funeral home starting at 7:00 p.m. There was also a one hour of visitation on Friday morning at the church starting at 10:00 a.m.
The Nash – Jackan Funeral Home is assisting with the service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.