Harry Carl Smuda, 90, died peacefully at his home January 21, 2021. He and his twin sister, Harriet Lippert, were born February 13, 1930 in Faribault, MN to Edwin Smuda and Elsie (Glende) Smuda. He served in the USAF from 1950-1954 in three Air Force bases before serving one year in Korea.
In 1954 Harry joined the Engineering Research Associates in St. Paul, MN, which later became Remington Rand Univac, then Sperry Univac, then Sperry Corporation during his career. He was promoted to Vice President of Product Development (Mainframe computers) in 1978 and directed engineering facilities in Roseville, MN, Quebec, Canada, and Blue Bell, PA. He retired in 1983. Partnering with his son, John, they purchased Rice Lake Printing in Rice Lake, WI in 1989 and Advance Printing in Hayward, WI in 1998.
Being raised by Godly parents who loved their Lord, Harry’s desire was to serve the Lord in all ways throughout his life. On the parish level he served in chairman and president positions at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake, MN, Faith Lutheran Church in Spooner, WI, and First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, WI. For 40 plus years Harry also served on several boards in both the Minnesota South and Wisconsin North Districts of the Lutheran Church Missouri Synod. On the Synodical level he served as a member of Concordia Seminary St. Louis Review Committee, and the Board of Trustees of the LCMS Foundation.
Harry and Anna (Oppegard) were united in marriage in 1956 and were blessed with 64 plus years of devotion to one another. Their five children: Jeff (Vicki), Vanessa (Brent), John (Lisa), Jennifer (Ted), and Paul were raised to put God first as they both strove to do in their married life. Harry and Anna have 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Elsie, his brothers and sisters, Orville, Margaret, Harriet, and Erwin.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Jon Cluppert officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Friday at Appleyards’ Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to -
Camp Luther
1889 Koubenec Road
Three Lakes, WI 54562
