Harmon Felix “Sid-Boy” Robarge, 82, of Rice Lake passed Friday, February 10, 2023 at Marshfield Medical Center, Marshfield WI. He was born December 5, 1940 in Rice Lake, WI to John Joseph and Nola Lenore (LaBrie) Robarge. Harmon worked at Wright Products for many years prior to moving to Waukesha and working for Amron from 1967 - 1998. It was there that he met his future wife, Becky Johnson. They were married in Waukesha on August 17, 1968. In his free time, Harmon was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting trips, fishing and snowmobiling; Bingo and attending garage sales. When he was not outside, he could be found at the Moose - where he graciously volunteered for everything from bar manager, coordinator of Bingo, kitchen help, running errands or any other task that needed attention. He was a problem solver and always took charge as needed. He was well liked by the community and will be dearly missed. He is survived by loving wife, of 54 years, Rebecca “Becky” Robarge; siblings, Frank (Mary Jo) Robarge, Gene (Bev) Robarge, Marcie Stovenek, Maxine Slayton, Richard (Jan) Robarge, Ruth Ann Hopke, Jan (Chuck) Slayton, Jean Marie (Ken) Knaack, Veronica (Denny) Soper; sister-in-laws, Shelby Jean Robarge, Jean Robarge and many many nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and his Moose family. Preceded in death by parents, John and Nola; siblings, Annabelle Penzkover, Harvey Robarge, Myrle Robarge, Harold Robarge, John Robarge Jr. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Our Lady of Lourdes, Rice Lake with Fr. Dave Oberts officiating. Interment Dobie Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 24, 2023 from 4 - 8 PM at Skinner Funeral Home Rice Lake and one hour prior to the service at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Moose Family Center #402. Special thanks to the staff at Marshfield Medical Center for their great care of Harmon.
