Hans Haugen, 82 of Bruce, died on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. He was born on March 8, 1938 in Hundorp, Norway to Kristian & Karen (Støslien) Ødegaardshaugen.
Hans was born and raised in Norway. After high school he attended agricultural school. He served one year in the Norwegian Army. He also lived in Georgetown, Prince Edward Island, Canada from 1967 to 1971. He married Molla Clark in 1968 in Brooklyn, New York and they later divorced. He moved with his family to Cary, IL where they resided from 1971 to 1982. They then came to Rusk County in 1982. He married Georgette Foster on September 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, NV.
He managed and eventually owned Northwest Mink Ranch in Bruce until he retired in 2008. He was a member of the Sons of Norway and the Bruce Kiwanis.
He is survived by his wife Georgette, a daughter; Anna Lisa Hubbard of Rice Lake, one step-son; Paul (Vkhadijah Smith) Osorio of Campbell, CA, two step-daughters; Jane Page and Sally (Arik) Orosz of Lakeville, MN, six grandchildren; Allie Holcomb, Drew Page, Bella Cleveland, Paige Orosz, Payton Orosz and Josiah Orosz, one great-granddaughter; Audrie Holcomb, one brother; Oddmar (Aud) Haugen of Norway, one sister; Agnes Knutsen of Norway and many nieces and nephews in Norway whom he loved very much.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one step-daughter; Mollie Page, one granddaughter; Cora Page and two brothers; Kåre Haugen and Arne Haugen both of Norway.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce with Deacon Doug Sorenson officiating.
Visitation for family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the service to follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sør-Fron Church in Norway.
