Gretta Faustina Mayfield Brown was born in the little town of Paragould, Arkansas on December 4, 1923 to Carter and Lola Mayfield. On April 28, 2022, Gretta marveled at the sights of heaven as she passed through the thin veil which separates the physical from the spiritual reality of eternal life. Gretta was surrounded by her family the entire week before making that transition – they read God’s Word to her – they played her favorite hymns – they talked to her – and loved on her....and she responded with smiles and whispers knowing all were there. – Her husband, Hiram had enjoyed that glorious time only twenty days prior. . They both passed into GLORY at the same time of 2.30 in the afternoon and Hido had said that when he got “home”, he was going to call “Flossie” to come too! And so he did.
Gretta was known as Flossie throughout her childhood and teenage years as well as early married life. She went by the name of Flossie until moving to LaCrosse with her husband in 1970. She then decided she wished to be called by her given name of Gretta. Her reason for abandoning the life long name of Flossie was because she thought it sounded like a cow’s name.
Although Flossie was born in Arkansas, she moved with her family to the state of Illinois at the age of three and lived on an orchard farm. Her memories of that farm were very fond memories – she spoke of ample fruits and going hunting for nuts in the fall with her father.
Being raised in a Presbyterian home, Flossie recalled her father going to the church to light the candles and fires in the morning hours for church. She also spoke of her mother filling in for the church pianist . Flossie was a member of the Presbyterian Church Choir in Walnut Ridge, Ark as a teenager and .later in life, She taught Sunday School . Upon moving back to Rice Lake, she was given a certificate indicating she was a church elder here in the Presbyterian Church in Rice Lake. Attendance was important to the Mayfield family and Flossie often told the story of having to pass through a pasture to get to church, – and the pasture had a bull running free in it. Her father had to make sure that the bull was at one end of that pasture so that his daughters could get across. She also spoke of how important dressing your best for church was important. The girls had real patent leather shoes and they had to be coated with vaseline after church every Sunday to preserve that leather.
Flossie learned to sew at a very early age. Her mother taught her to hand sew beginning at the age of four. Sewing became the passion of Flossie’s life and she was a perfectionist. She made her children’s clothes as they grew up, she mended and patched and hemmed for all members of her family. Flossie was known to make anything from kids clothing
to prom dresses, men’s sport coats, winter coats, and wedding dresses. Flossie made three of her granddaughters’ wedding dresses and made the bridesmaids dresses and the flower girls’s dresses. Her love of family and sewing caused her to continue sewing even for her great grandchildren.
Flossie always spoke of being a member of the National Honor Society in her high school years but it was also during her senior year that World War Two broke out. She remembered hearing President Roosevelt’s declaration of war address. It was 1941. Within a short time, a base was built at Walnut Ridge where Flossie lived. A young man from Wisconsin would come to the USO and the two would meet. They were married on March 25, 1944 and her new husband, Hido Brown, was sent to war in Paris. While Hido was in Paris, a daughter was born to them, Margaret Ann. Hido would not see his daughter until she was well after a year old.
When Gretta’s husband returned from Paris, the couple moved to his home town of Rice Lake. They had a son, Steve in 1949. Life was good. Flossie was employed at Mastercraft Industries for many years and had many friends from those years. Her husband was transferred to LaCrosse, Wisc. In 1970 and Flossie became involved with neighbors, church, and friends .
In 1980 she suffered the most devastating loss of her life when her son, Steve , was killed on his way to Christmas in Rice Lake with family.
Gretta and Hiram (or Flossie and Hido, whichever you prefer) moved back to Rice Lake upon Hido’s retirement in 1991. They purchased their home on Wisconsin Avenue and lived there until their passing from this earth into life eternal.
Flossie is survived by her daughter, Margaret (Terry) O’Brien, her daughter in law, Kay (Don) Case, Grandchildren, Erin (Shawn) Hauser, Trish (Eric) Pederson, Amber Ascheman, Matt Brown, Lindsey (Jim) Felgate. Great Grandchildren, Hannah Amundson, Kylee (Matt) Anderson, Carter (Cassandra) Pederson, Aziza Houser, Kiefer Ascheman, Christian Houser, Lidia Felgate, and twins, Molly and Sophie Felgate. A great great grandchild is expected in May.
Flossie is preceded in death by her husband, Hiram (Hido) Brown, son Steve Brown, parents Carter and Lola Mayfield. Sisters, Ruth (Hubert) McGlaughlin, Margaret Webb, Jean (John) Mehall and many nieces and nephews. And Grandparents and great grandparents.
The family’s deepest appreciation to Jen Aubry and Gage Cuper who cared for Gretta in her home until March of this year. Special thanks to Our House Memory Care and all staff, who cared for Gretta for the last month of her life, and to Heartland Hospice who cared for her in the last week of her life. These professional caregivers are truly “God’s Angels.”
A double celebration of life will be held for both Hiram and Gretta Brown during the summer months at United Presbyterian Church in Rice Lake. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI is handling all arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.