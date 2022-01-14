Gregory Hammerel, age 71, of Cameron, WI passed away Monday, January 3rd, 2022 surrounded by his family. He was born August 15th, 1950 to Tiny and Elaine Hammerel. On September 13th, 1969 he was married to Crystal Hover at Cameron. Greg enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served for 22 years where he was an Electronics Ground Radio Technician, retiring in 1991. Over the years he was stationed at Florida, the Philippines, Antigo, WI, Syracuse, NY, South Korea, Turkey and Marquette, MI. He then worked for Rice Lake Weighing Systems for a time before going to work for the U.S. Postal Service where he retired in 2012. Greg enjoyed his Ham Radios and spending time with his grandson.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents; brother, David; aunts and uncles. He is survived by his wife, Crystal; daughter, Susanne (Erik); grandson, Erik Alexander; brother, Gary (Corlette); nephew, Kevin; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A private interment will be held at a later date at Northern WI Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery at Spooner. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron and Dallas.
