Greg Allen Boehmer (aka Honey, Dad, Gregger, Greg, Uncle Greg, Poppy, Boehmsie, Boehms, Boehmer, Mr. Boehmer and Coach) passed away on November 10, 2022 at home in Verona, WI. The last four years of his life were spent on a courageous journey with Glioblastoma brain cancer. GBM claimed his life, but it never took away his spirit and positive attitude.
Greg was born in Rice Lake, WI on December 2, 1963. He graduated from St. Norbert College in 1986, where he met Annie, the love of his life, and studied math. Greg taught and coached for 32 years, the majority being at Oconto Falls Middle School and High School. Greg loved spending time with family, golfing, fishing, playing cards, walking our dogs Macy and Lucy, and telling puns. Greg leaves behind his wife of 35 years, Annie and their sons David (Hailey) and Brian (Kaci). He is also survived by siblings Steve (Joanie) and Lori (Jerry) Ryan, mother-in-law Eileen Grace, sisters and brothers-in law Kim Boehmer, Bernie Grace, Margie (Joe) Kizaur, Tom (Barbara Joe) Grace, Kathy (Tom) Miller, Meg (Jim) Hamilton, a niece "daughter" Michelle (Rikki) Srivastava, a nephew "son" Dan (Lauren) Kizaur, shared grandchildren Rowan and Delaney Kizaur and Leena Srivastava, many wonderful nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Greg was preceded in death by his parents Bob and Kappy, brother Tim, father-in-law Tom Grace and sister-in-law Eileen Grace. Always the educator, Greg has donated his body to Mayo Clinic.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.