Grace Bauer, age 92, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, August 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on February 24, 1929 in Varina, Iowa to Carl and Melinda (Degner) Huseman. Grace graduated from the Varina High School in 1946. She was married to Marvin Bauer on February 22, 1948 in Newell, Iowa. They dairy farmed in the Town of Rice Lake for many years.
She loved her flower and vegetable gardens, sewing, needlepoints, sewing, baking and living/working on the farm. Grace was a faithful member at First Lutheran Church and an active member of women’s groups, particularly the quilting group.
She is survived by two daughters, Diane (Kirk) Hutchinson of Rice Lake and Debra (David) Sutton of Monroe, GA; a son, Jerry (Marilyn) Bauer of Bozeman, MT; twin granddaughters, Abbe and Jesse; three grandsons, Justin, Brandon and Shannon; three great grandchildren, Carter, Lexi and Liam; a brother, Herb (Anna) Huseman of Rice Lake; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gaylen Johnson; her husband, Marvin Bauer; a grandson, Nathan; her parents, Carl and Melinda Huseman; a sister, Helen Huseman; a brother, Don Huseman.
Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 6, 2021 at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Jon Cluppert officiating, with interment in Orchard Beach Cemetery in Rice Lake.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Friday.
Memorials would be appreciated to the Preschool at First Lutheran Church in Rice Lake or Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice.
