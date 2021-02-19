Gordon Jasperson, age 78, of Rice Lake, WI, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021 at Woodstone Assisted Living in Rice Lake.
He was born on February 6, 1943 in Racine, WI to Earl and Jeanette (Vyvyan) Jasperson. Gordon graduated from the Waterford High School in Racine, WI, graduated from UW Madison with a degree in Economics, graduated with a Masters Degree from UW LaCrosse in Guidance/Counseling and then also attended University of Wyoming.
Gordon was a director, counselor and dean of students at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville, Florida for many years.
Gordon enjoyed the outdoors: biking, swimming, marathons, triathlons, duck hunting and fishing. He loved to tell stories and helped out in orphanages while working on mission trips in Honduras.
He is survived by his two brothers, Ron (Sylvia) Jasperson of Rice Lake and Dave (Doris) Jasperson of Rice Lake; four nephews, a niece and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Jeanette Jasperson.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
