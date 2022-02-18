Gordon Gerland was born in Rice Lake, WI in 1934 to Alice (Hansen) and Harry Gerland.  He was raised in Rice Lake, WI and attended UW Eau Claire and UW Madison where he received a Bachelor of Science degree in Dairy Science.  After college, he returned to Rice Lake to work in the family business, Rice Lake Creamery Company. He worked in quality control as a dairy scientist and bacteriologist.  It was at the creamery that he met Ruth. They married in 1959.  He lived in Rice Lake all his life where they raised three daughters. He was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Kiwanis Club and served on the City Council.  Gordon enjoyed photography, fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling.

Gordon passed away at home with family on February 13, 2022.  He will be remembered for being a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, for his sense of humor, for his fortitude, and for his giving nature.

Gordon is survived by his wife, Ruth, of 62 years; daughters, Julie McMeekin (Frank Phraner), Joan (Jeff) Crabtree, and Kathryn (Jack) Serier; sister, Judy (John) Dalhgren; grandchildren, Jennifer (Patrick) Carlson, Hannah (Tommy) Young, Timothy Crabtree, Joseph McMeekin, Laura Serier, Alexander Serier; great grandchildren, Abigail and Claire Carlson; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.  Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Harry Gerland and his sister, Mildred Gerland.

Funeral Services will be (were) held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Sue Eidahl officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery.  Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church.  Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is serving the family.

