Gordon Bruce Whiteford, 87, of Rice Lake passed away May 1, 2022 joining his wife and two younger sons in eternal rest. Gordon was born October 21, 1934 to James and Edna (Buckmaster) Whiteford in Cumberland, WI. as the youngest of eight children.
Gordon’s love of ad- venture took him many places. After High School, he entered the US Army where he served in Germa- ny. After military service, he married the love of his life, Laura Weise. They had three sons and together lived in Wisconsin, Arizo- na, Colorado, North Car- olina, Arkansas, and then back to Wisconsin where he remained. He worked in multiple occupations
nance, state highway main- tenance and barbering. He loved fishing, birdwatching and most of all, his family.
Gordon is survived by his son: Todd (Ivey) Whiteford; grandsons: Andrew and Jacob White- ford; step-granddaughter: Robin Brown; and two great-grandchildren: Lizzy and Jason Brown; sister: Elaine Thompson; sisters- in-law: June (Roger) Holm and Shirley Whiteford and cousin: Larry (Bobbie) Buckmaster.
He was preceded in death by his parents: James and Edna Whiteford; wife: Laura and sons: David and Brian Whiteford.
Funeral services will be held at 11 AM, Thursday, May 12 at St. Matthew Lu- theran Church in Almena with Pastor Preston Paul officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church and burial with military honors at St. Matthew cemetery will follow the service.
Skinner Funeral Home of Rice Lake is serving the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Gordon Whiteford as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.