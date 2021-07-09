Gloria Bollman, age 92, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, July 4, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on February 20, 1929 in Milwaukee, WI to Earl and Anna (Mercier) Lemler. Gloria was married to Donald Bollman on August 20, 1949 in Dobie, WI. Together they raised 4 children on a farm in Brill until 1976, after retiring they began spending their winter in Arizona until 2000, then in Texas.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Lynn (Kenny) Weber of Rice Lake; a son, David (Carol) Bollman of Rice Lake; a daughter-in-law, Mary Bollman of Gordon, WI; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Shirley) Lemler of Rice Lake; a sister-in-law, Vinita Lemler of Rice Lake, WI; many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by husband, Donald Bollman; two sons, Dennis and Larry Bollman; her parents, Earl and Anna Lemler; an infant sister, Georgetta; two brothers, Lloyd and Wayne Lemler.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 12, 2021 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Dobie, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Church Cemetery. Visitation was held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Monday at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Marshfield Medical Center Rice Lake Hospice.
