Gloria Swan, passed away on October 24th at home after courageously battling a disabling lung disease for over twenty years; she is now healed sitting at the throne of Jesus. Gloria was born in Rice Lake, WI on May 14th, 1946 the fourth child of George and Lillian (Buhl) O’Brien. She grew up on Coleman Street and attended Rice Lake Schools graduating in 1964. Gloria was a member of the Wesleyan Church her entire adult life and met her husband of 47 years, Bradley Swan, at a church event. Brad and Gloria were married on a very cold day on January 12, 1974. To this union three children were born: Nathan, Yvonne and Derek and to their benefit, it was Gloria’s priority to be a full-time stay at home mom. Once her children were grown, she found great meaning in work as an in-home caregiver for the elderly, helping people spend their end of life at home.
Gloria was very involved in her church and had a devoted relationship with Jesus Christ. She was particularly fond of her time teaching children about mission work in foreign countries and led the Youth Mission Workers Band (Y.M.W.B.) program for many years. She enjoyed flower gardening, history, watching sports on TV, she loved her pets dearly and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Gloria is fondly remembered by her children for her sense of humor, her strong will and determination, her willingness to throw them the ball over and over again, her work ethic, her faith, her sweet kindness and the fact that she never complained, even though she faced many hardships in life.
Gloria was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Roger Helms, Edwin, Kenneth, and Jack O’Brien; her sister, Helen; and nephew, Clinton along with her father-in-law, Wesley Swan and brother-in-laws, Marvin Oftedahl and Robert Herrman. She is survived by her devoted husband, Brad who has been her faithful caregiver and companion. Her son, Nathan (Leah) Swan and their children, Isaiah Seffinga and Emma, Ethan and Lainey Swan; her daughter, Yvonne (Matt) Kurtzhals and their children, Carter and Calvin Kurtzhals; and her son, Derek (Samantha) Swan and their son, Kalix Swan and future grandson set to arrive in a couple months. She is also survived by her brother, Robert O’Brien; her mother-in-law, Marlene Swan; along with many brothers and sisters-in-laws, nieces and nephews and extended family.
A visitation was held on Wednesday, October 27th from 4-7 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake, visitation wasfrom 12-1 p.m. at Red Cedar Community Church and funeral was at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 28th.
