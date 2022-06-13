...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Glenna M. Sykes, of Cameron, WI passed away on June 10, 2022, while sleeping peacefully at home. She would have turned 92 the next week. Her loving husband, Dale L. Sykes, was at her side, with her children also present. Glenna was born June 17, 1930, in Cameron, the youngest child of Helmer O. Amundson & Christine A. Amundson. She was a 1948 graduate of Cameron High School, and married Dale L. Sykes, another 1948 CHS graduate, in 1951 shortly before the U.S. Army assigned him to a tour of duty in Germany. Glenna was a well liked and highly-respected lifelong member of the Cameron community. She lived an energetic life of generosity, friendliness to all, and service to family, friends & acquaintances. Her skills as a homemaker were unsurpassed, as a creator of true beauty and hospitality. Warm memories of family holidays are legend. As a member of Faith Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school, sang alto in the choir, & quilted. She was a Cub Scout den mother. She drove elderly friends to doctor visits & church. For 25 years, Glenna was office manager & interior decorator for Spangler Architects in Rice Lake. She and husband Dale were collectors in antique furniture, for decades rarely missing an estate sale auction in northern Wisconsin. Glenna was an avid listener of music, particularly jazz, with a great musical ear, which she fostered in daughter Cheri, a professional performer & educator in the Twin Cities.
She and Dale had three children, all of whom survive: Thomas D. Sykes, of Redmond, WA, Cheri J. Sykes, of Brooklyn Park, MN, & Brian L. Sykes, of Seneca, SC. She also is survived by four grandchildren: Ellen Melton, of Nashville, Jonathan Sykes, of Greenville, SC, Stephen Sykes of Atlanta, GA, & Caroline Sykes, residing in WA. She was predeceased by another grandchild: Matthew Sykes, of IL, two sisters: Olive Johnson & Adeline Shaver, and a brother: USMC Captain Maurice R. Amundson, who was killed in action in the Pacific in WWII. She is further survived by nieces: Laurie Skorczewski, of St. Paul, & Gayle Harrison, of Oconomowoc, WI, nephew: Bradley Johnson, of Schenectady, NY, & brother-in-law: Alan Sykes of Rice Lake.
