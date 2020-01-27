Glen Reinagle, 82 of Rice Lake, WI passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020. Glen was born to Theadore and Dorothy (Gourley) Reinagle on October 13, 1937 in rural Piper City, IL, where he was raised.
Glen married Carol Tholen on July 3, 1960. They lived in Gilman, IL, then moved to Fairbury IL. In 1973, they moved to Rice Lake WI, where they have resided since. Glen still owns and helps farm land on the Century Farm he and his brothers grew up on outside of Piper City, IL.
Glen was a machinist by trade. He operated his own machining business out of his home for many years, designing, fabricating, and machining parts for local and regional manufacturing businesses. He served on the WITC advisory board for the Machine Tool program and enjoyed making parts for and building scale model engines. He had a love for vintage vehicles, one of his most prized being his beloved bulldozer - the same model he drove growing up on the farm. Glen also loved fishing trips to Lake Kabetogama in northern MN, in his boat with his brothers and other extended family. Always one to embrace a challenge, he earned his private pilot license at age 50. He enjoyed bowling and golf, and played dart ball. Glen was a devoted Chicago Bears fan. Glen and Carol traveled, visiting Europe several times, voyaging through the Panama Canal and enjoyed time in Hawaii and Alaska. At home, Glen was particular about the upkeep of his yard. It should be noted, the welcome sign was not out for geese, moles or squirrels.
Glen is survived by his wife, Carol Reinagle; daughter, Becki (Ken) George of Birchwood; son, Bradley (Patti) Reinagle of Chetek; granddaughters, Amy (Matt) Jacobson of Ashland, Sarah (Patrick) Wittak of White Bear Lake, MN; great-grandson, Leif Jacobson; brothers, Dale, Robert and Rex Reinagle of Piper City, IL; special friends, Deb, Jim and Pauline; one fat cat, Birch as well as many other relatives and friends.
Glen was preceded in death by his parents, Theadore and Dorothy Reinagle and his sister, Mary DeLong.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Skinner Funeral Home in Rice Lake with visitation being held from 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. followed by a gathering at the Elk Lodge in Rice Lake at 3:30 p.m. Honorary casket bearers are Robert Reinagle, Dale Reinagle, Rex Reinagle, Brad Reinagle, Mike Messner and Dave Fox.
The family asks that memorials be made out to Hungry Hollow or Community Cats Coalition.
