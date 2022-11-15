ACKERMAN. Gladyce Francene (Hill), 87, of Rice Lake was born September 24, 1935 and died November 5, 2022 at Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.

Appleyard’s Home for Funerals, Rice Lake, is handling arrangements.

