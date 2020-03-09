Gilbert Daniel, 87, was born July 5, 1932 with twin brother, George, to Harry Daniel and Ida (Schultz) Daniel in Shawano, WI.
Born to eternal life on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Dove Healthcare in Rice Lake.
Gil is a 1950 graduate of Shawano high school and was an outstanding football and basketball player. Following graduation, he attended Arizona State (Flagstaff) and transferred to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Prior to his senior year at Whitewater, he enlisted in the army and served in the Korean Conflict (1954-1956). He was assigned to the United Nations Command in Pammunjon. After serving in the military, he completed a B.Ed. degree at Whitewater in 1957. He played basketball for the university varsity team.
In 1958 Gil married Joan Gergisch in Sheboygan, WI. They resided in Waupaca, WI from 1958-1960 where he taught business education courses and was head basketball and track coach at the high school. In 1960 he accepted a position with Wisconsin Gas Co (WE Energies) as a local manager and moved to New London, WI where he also served on the New London school board. In 1965 Gil was promoted to district manager and the family moved to Rice Lake. In 1988 he supervised the expansion of natural gas in the stretch of communities from Grantsburg to Hayward.
In 1994 he retired from Wisconsin Gas as the company’s Northwest Wisconsin Regional Manager. After retirement he was trained as a Produce Inspector for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture. He inspected potatoes and cranberries in the area until health issues forced him to resign from a retirement job he so much enjoyed.
His Catholic faith was important to him. As a member of St. Joseph’s in Rice Lake he served on the church council, the school’s Boy Scout program and was a Eucharistic Minister and Lector for many years. He is a life member of the Rice Lake Elks club and had past memberships in Rotary and Kiwanis.
Gil was an avid sports participant and fan of the Packers, Badgers, and Brewers. Golf is a sport he enjoyed playing as often as he could until his health became a deterrent. He continued to enjoy televised sporting events and horse racing.
Gil is survived by his wife, Joan, and four sons, Michael of Seattle WA; Mark of Rice Lake; Steven (Lori) of Oakdale, MN; Craig (Sharon) of Prospect, KY. and grandchildren, Grant and Alex (Prospect) and Stephen (Minneapolis). Also survived by brother, James Daniel (Judy), and sister, Gladys Ludolph (Thomas) of Shawano, WI and sister, Nancy Gianoli of Woodbury, MN and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother, George and eldest brother, Harold.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service.
