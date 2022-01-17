Gertrude Millerman, Age 89, of Rice Lake, WI died Wednesday, January 12, 2022 in Rice Lake.
She was born on May 9, 1932 in Barron, WI to Emil and Alma (Nitz) Zabel. Gertrude was raised on her parents farm south of Barron. She and her brother attended grade school at Langlade School in the Town of Maple Grove. She was confirmed at Salem Lutheran Church in Barron. Gertrude graduated from Barron High School. She worked at Clausen’s 5 and 10 Store, Musingwear and as a bookkeeper for Johnson Brothers in Barron. She married William John Millerman in a small ceremony at Salem Lutheran Parsonage on September 10, 1954. They made their home in Rice Lake. Their lives were blessed with five children and 64 happy years of marriage. She was a homemaker, mother and wife and with God’s help they kept their family going through good and bad.
She taught Sunday school for many years and was a very active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Rice Lake for over 35 years. They joined Redeemer Lutheran after St. John’s closed.
Gertrude loved to garden, cook and bake; she also skied and cut firewood. There were always fresh baked cookies and sweets, and no one left the house unfed or unwelcome. She was known for her many Christmas cookies. She loved the Lord and her family.
Gertrude is survived by her five children, Paul Millerman (Sue), Sandra Carlson (Gene), Lynn Millerman, Robert Millerman (Linda), Lee Millerman (Rhonda); her brother, Herbert Zabel (Deloris); 10 grandchildren, Jeremy, Joshua, Amy, Sara, Michael, Angela, Samuel, Steven, Aaron and Katherine; 19 great grandchildren; nieces nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Millerman in 2018.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Rev. Jeffrey Seelow officiating, with interment in Wayside Cemetery in Barron. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is handling the services for the family.
