Gertrude (Trudy) Borgne Bangsberg (nee Moe) left our earthly world on Tuesday, October 25th on Holy Island on Long Lake (Sarona, WI) at the age of 97. Trudy was born on August 18, 1925, to Sigurd and Maria Moe in Graceville, MN, graduated from Colfax (WI) high school, and was a 1948 graduate of St. Olaf College. She married Harry F. Bangsberg on August 10, 1952 and moved their growing family to follow Harry’s career in higher education from Iowa City to Eau Claire to Madison to St. Louis, and finally to Bemidji, MN in 1964, when at age 36, Harry became president of Bemidji State College.

Widowed at age 40, when Harry died in a 1967 plane crash in Vietnam with a team of U.S. Educators, Trudy never complained about the hardship she endured. She had five children (aged 3-13) to raise. Motherhood was her calling and she became the best mother she could be. She moved her family back to Madison (WI) to be near cousins and her sister, Elsa. As the children settled into high school and beyond, Trudy worked at Oakwood Village including three years as Director of Development. In 1989, she left Madison for her beloved Holy Island but continued to work as a Board Member of Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin for years.

