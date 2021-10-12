Geraldine Thompson, age 76, of Onalaska, formerly of Cameron, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 from failing health issues in SpringBrook Assisted Living in Onalaska.
Geraldine was born on June 20, 1945 in Trempealeau County, WI to Alvin and Marie (Fischer) Lee. She graduated from the Whitehall High School and married David Thompson on April 14, 1962 in Whitehall. David preceded Geraldine in death on April 9, 2020.
Geri started as a homemaker taking care of their children and in 1973 started work at the Hixton Elementary School as the school secretary until they moved to Sun Prairie where she worked at the GTE call center. After retirement, they moved up north to their home on Long Lake in Birchwood. Geri went back to work for American Family Insurance in Rice Lake for several more years.
In Geri’s early years in Hixton, she loved accompanying on the piano for school programs and at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church. Geri loved spending time with family and friends and also enjoyed going out and dancing at night. She loved decorating her home for the holidays and watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.
Geri is survived by a son, Bryan (Cindy) Thompson; a daughter, Laura (Steve) Tranberg; two grandchildren, Matt Thompson and Amanda Tranberg; two step-grandchildren, Carly and James Rahn; and a brother, Randy (Teri) Lee.
In addition to her parents and husband, Geri was preceded in death by a sister, Murial Lee.
A private visitation for immediate family will be held in the Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. Public graveside services and burial were in the Elk Creek Lutheran Cemetery in rural Osseo on Friday, October 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Valerian Ahles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be designated to the Gundersen Hospice staff.
Geri’s family would like to express their heartfelt love and gratitude to the entire Gundersen Hospice Team along with staff at SpringBrook in Onalaska.
Sympathy cards may be sent to Laura Tranberg at 716 Tamarack Trail - Holmen, WI 54636.
