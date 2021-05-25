Geraldine (Geri) Sadowski, age 74, of Rice Lake, Wisconsin, died on Friday, May 21, 2021 at her home.She was born on October 28, 1946 in Menomonie, Wisconsin to George and Mary (Morgan) Clark.She married John J Sadowski on January 30, 1971 and lived in Rice Lake. She worked at the Rice Lake Convalescent Center in food preparation for 16 years.She then semi-retired working at office cleaning at Johnson Truck Bodies in Rice Lake for 27 years along with caring for her family.Geri came into our lives pure of heart. She melted our hearts with love and admiration for her. A wife, mother and grandmother, warm with heartfelt love for others. She was active during her life serving her God Jehovah with deep devotion. Helping others learn the bible and the Kingdom message.She is survived by her husband John; a daughter Jennifer (Rob) Greszk of Cameron; a son Joe (Holly) Sadowski of Canton; a sister Rose (Larry) Robarge of Brill; a brother Ron Clark of Cameron. By her grandchildren Chelsea Schneider, Travis Peterson and Colton Sadowski and two great grandchildren; Aunts and Uncles and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents George and Mary Clark and sister Georgia Bartlett.Private funeral services will be held on June 5, 2021
