...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations
of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds
gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of east central Minnesota and northwest and
west central Wisconsin.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
Gerald Mervin “Jerry” Weyenberg, age 82, of Marshfield, passed away on November 27, 2022. Jerry was born on October 6, 1940 in Kimberly, Wisconsin to Raymond and Evelyn (Gonnering) Weyenberg. He married his wife Barbara on November 5, 1988 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He was employed with Wisconsin Gas Company, now WE Energies, for 32 years, retiring in August of 1992 as Lead Serviceman.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Weyenberg of Marshfield, children Keith Weyenberg of Norman, Oklahoma, Ken Weyenberg of Duluth, Minnesota, Scott Weyenberg of Pittsville, Wisconsin, and Staci Weyenberg of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Anna Weyenberg (daughter in law/ stepdaughter) of Pittsville, Wi, Amy Hamilton (stepdaughter) of Naples, Fl. Mike Russell (stepson) of Clevland, Tenn. Eric Andrews (stepson) of Deston Fl. and their families, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a brother Rick Weyenberg of Kimberly, Wisconsin and a sister Ann Nackers of Greenville, Wisconsin.
