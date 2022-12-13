Gerald Mervin “Jerry” Weyenberg, age 82, of Marshfield, passed away on November 27, 2022. Jerry was born on October 6, 1940 in Kimberly, Wisconsin to Raymond and Evelyn (Gonnering) Weyenberg. He married his wife Barbara on November 5, 1988 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Rice Lake, Wisconsin. He was employed with Wisconsin Gas Company, now WE Energies, for 32 years, retiring in August of 1992 as Lead Serviceman.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Weyenberg of Marshfield, children Keith Weyenberg of Norman, Oklahoma, Ken Weyenberg of Duluth, Minnesota, Scott Weyenberg of Pittsville, Wisconsin, and Staci Weyenberg of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, Anna Weyenberg (daughter in law/ stepdaughter) of Pittsville, Wi, Amy Hamilton (stepdaughter) of Naples, Fl. Mike Russell (stepson) of Clevland, Tenn. Eric Andrews (stepson) of Deston Fl.   and their families, including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is further survived by a brother Rick Weyenberg of Kimberly, Wisconsin and a sister Ann Nackers of Greenville, Wisconsin.

To plant a tree in memory of Gerald Weyenberg as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments