Gerald Crotteau, age 79, of Rice Lake, WI, died Sunday, December 12, 2021.
He was born on December 23, 1941 in Rice Lake to Lloyd and Evelyn (Lusson) Crotteau. Jerry graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1959 and then entered the United States Army and was Honorably Discharged.
Jerry was a dairy farmer in the Town of Stanfold for many years and also worked for Lazy A Potato Farm. He was married to Judith “Judy” Moffitt on September 13, 1993 in Forsyth, Montana.
He enjoyed playing cribbage, hunting, traveling and gardening. Jerry loved watching the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and UW Madison Basketball. He sold strawberries called Jerry’s Berries and loved his animals, especially his Dachshund dogs.
He is survived by four children, Craig Crotteau, Bruce (Roberta) Crotteau, Stacey Crotteau and Steve (Darcey) Crotteau; daughter-in-law, Jeanie Crotteau (Bob Ellis); stepson, John (Catherine) Ahneman; stepdaughter, Kelly (Mike) Mahler; 13 grandchildren, Carter, Vanessa, Jordyn, Jake, Carlie, Karsyn, Rhylee, Quentyn, Camryn, Isayah, Connor, Kennedy and John Robert; three great grandchildren, Grady, Indy and Blake; a brother, Richard (Lyndia) Crotteau; three sisters, Jean (Dean) Dettbarn, Diane (Gary) Osborn and Dorthy (Richard) Nelson; a brother-in-law, Ray Van Gilder; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife Judy; a son, Robert Crotteau; a grandson, Joseph Crotteau; parents, Lloyd and Evelyn Crotteau; stepmother, Eleanor Crotteau; a sister, Carol Van Gilder.
Funeral Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, Rev. Todd Arneson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake, where Military Rites will be accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Sunday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to Rice Lake Veteran Center.
