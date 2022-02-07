Gerald Van Zeeland, age 87 of Birchwood, WI. passed away on Feb 1 2022.
He was born in West Allis WI. November 2nd 1934. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Verna, brother Don, and grandson Phillip. He is survived by his loving wife, Corynn of 45 years. Sons, Jim (Nola of Shawno), John (Julie of Delafield). Three grandchildren, Andy, Lacey, and Jacob and four great grandchildren. Sister Betty Spridco. Also surviving him are many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jerry graduated from Pius XI High School 1953, was an Army Veteran from 1956. Jerry was employed by EZ Paintr Corp. in St Francis Wi. where he began as a Plant Manager was promoted where he spent most of his years as the Engineering Manager. Jerry is credited with 2 U.S. Patents for the production of using plastic tubes for paint rollers instead of a cardboard core.
Jerry retired in 1997 and built their retirement home on their favorite fishing lake that he has fished since 1972. (Lake Chetac) Jerry loved the outdoors and all wildlife. He was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. When he was not in a boat, he enjoyed snowmobiling and driving his Harley with Corynn up to his last days. He loved his never-ending projects at home and church. Jerry spent his retirement in full service to St John’s Catholic Church in Birchwood with many roles from cutting grass to building and maintenance, Lector and Altar server. He never turned away a person in need and will truly be missed by all.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. John’s the Evangelist Catholic Church in Birchwood, WI, with Military Rites accorded him by the Birchwood American Legion Post. Interment at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Milwaukee, WI to be determined. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the funeral service at the church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Wounded Warrior Project
