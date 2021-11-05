Gerald Bednar, age 70, of Haugen, WI, died Saturday, October 30, 2021 at his home.
He was born on November 10, 1950 in Rice Lake to John and Pamela (Hipwell) Bednar. Jerry graduated from Rice Lake High School in 1969. He worked for the State of Wisconsin for a year and then worked for the Chicago Northwestern Railroad until he was forced into retirement in the late 90’s due to multiple back surgeries. Jerry met Sandra Stromberg at Fics Hoot in Rice Lake and later married on June 30, 1970.
He enjoyed summer and winter fishing, duck and deer hunting. In his younger days he played for the Haugen Hounds Baseball Team and then became a huge supporter for the Haugen Area Baseball Association and cheered for the Haugen Hornets. Jerry loved to socialize with the guys, and watching and rooting on the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Wisconsin Badgers.
When Jerry was not at home, you could find him at the Kinnick’s Gas Station, local watering holes or fishing on Bear Lake.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Bednar; three sons, Cory (Jennifer) Bednar, Erik Bednar (Jennifer Weikle) and Andrew (Marcia) Bednar; 12 grandchildren, Alex, Hailey, Tyler, Brandon, Kayla, Cole, Rhiannon, Olivia, Declan, Lucy, Maxwell and Samuel; a brother, Jack (Donna) Bednar; a sister, Maureen (Bob) Hendricks; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Pamela Bednar; two brothers, David and Michael; and a sister, Kathy.
A celebration of life will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake.
