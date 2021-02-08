Georgia Huehn passed away peacefully on January 23rd, 2021 at age of 76. Georgia was born in Rice Lake, WI to Gaylord and Lucille Randall. She married Dave Huehn in 1965. They moved to Hudson WI a few years a er and raised their family.
Georgia did in home daycare for many years, for many children in the neighborhood. She was part of Woods-N-Hills Homemaker group which resulted in lifelong friends. Georgia was known for her hospitality and bringing people together whether they were family, friends, or strangers. She loved to host large extended family functions and neigh- borhood parties. In the later years Georgia was very involved as a hospice and Adoray volunteer. Georgia treasured spending time with her grand-children and attending all of their performances. Georgia was also known for her love of Conway Twitty which turned into the “Twitty bird” and drove around her yellow car to match.
Georgia is preceded in death by her children, Douglas, Debbie, Donna, and Doreen; two siblings and her parents. Georgia is survived by her husband, Dave; her children Darlene (George) Andersen, Deanna (Tony) Lind, and Donny, her grandchildren, Rachel, Eliza- beth, and Barbara; great-grandchild Anastasia; six siblings and many nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal service scheduled at this time at the request of Georgia. The family would like to honor and celebrate her life at a later time as she would have done for others.
She remains in the hearts of those she loved and rests peacefully with those she loved and lost too soon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.