Georgia Schultz, age 95, of Haugen, WI passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on July 31, 1924 in Prebram, WI to Frank and Elizabeth (Veseley) Paulus and graduated from the 8th grade, but she was not allowed to go to high school because of the cost and the distance to school. She was married to William Schultz on October 17, 1942 in Birchwood, WI. They lived and farmed in the Town of Wilson-Rusk County and then moved to the Haugen area in 1952 and farmed until 1978. Georgia loved making wedding cakes, kolaches and sauerkraut.
She was a very active member of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church where she helped serve parish dinners, funeral luncheons and was a member of the Altar Society, Christian Women. She was very proud of receiving the Pax Christi Award in 2018. Georgia was also a 4-H leader, enjoyed baking, cooking, raising chickens. She was very active and social and loved being with her family and friends.
Georgia brought food and meals to people in the time of need or illness. She was a very humble lady, always loved to solve a problem and had a deep persevering faith in God that she showed not by big words or fancy speeches but by the way she lived her life.
She is survived by her five children, Betty (Richard) Bennett of Two Harbors, MN, Marge (Harold) Magnus of Haugen, WI, Charles (Linda) Schultz of Haugen, Susan (Allen) Andreo of Eau Claire, WI, and Robert (Sandy) Schultz of Haugen; 11 grandchildren, Rita, Roxi, Jim, Randy, Ben, Lisa, Tony, Lori, Erin, Jake and Andy; 15 great-grandchildren, Noah, Grace, Sarah, Brooke, Zachary, Greta, Alex, Justine, Brandon, Colton, Caylin, Kian, Audrianna, Alivia and Finley; two sisters, Irene Dodge of Rice Lake and Loraine Livingston of Rice Lake; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Schultz; her parents, Frank and Elizabeth Paulus; seven sisters, Beatrice, Mary, Cecilia, Martha, Emma, Helen and Rita; four brothers, Adolph, Frank, Joseph and Edward.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI. Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in the Holy Trinity Cemetery in Haugen. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday at Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake, WI and for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to Feed My Starving Children Foundation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.