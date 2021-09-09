George Weseli, age 95, died Monday, August 30, 2021 at his home in Rice Lake, WI.
He was born on February 22, 1926, in Racine, WI, to Vincent and Mary (Pechan) Weseli. He attended Elm Grove Catholic School and graduated from Plainfield High School in 1944. He promptly enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corp to help fight in WWII and served as a tail-gunner on a B-17 bomber and then B-29 bomber.
After the war, he moved to Milwaukee, WI, where he attended Milwaukee School of Engineering and studied electronics. He worked at a couple different jobs and then began working for Allen-Bradley as an electrical engineer, where he remained for the next 25 years. During that time, he met and married Patricia (Lastufka) on April 24th, 1965. He retired in 1985 and they moved to Rice Lake, where Patricia is from and other relatives resided in the area.
George enjoyed fishing and hunting and working on projects at home and with others. He will be dearly missed by his wife, children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
George is preceded in death by his parents as well as his brother, Vincent, and his sister, Mary Jo. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his two sons, Michael (Jennifer) Weseli of Hudson, WI, and Thomas (Bonnie) Weseli of Bloomington, MN; and his grandchildren Matthew (Kiah), Joshua, Megan and Kingston.
A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rice Lake, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in St. Joseph Cemetery in Rice Lake, with Full Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard.
Visitation was held for one hour prior to the Funeral Service at the Church on Tuesday. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
