George Stavran, age 94, of Rice Lake, WI, died Saturday, February 6, 2021.
He was born on January 26, 1927 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Augusta (Holton) Stavran. Before graduating from High School George entered the United States Marines at the age of 17. He was with the Marines that landed on, and eventually conquered, the Island of Okinawa. He was later Honorably Discharged. George was married to Katherine Reich on July 30, 1948. He was a truck driver for the Rice Lake Fruit Company. He received his GED at Indian Head Technical and became a custodian at WITC in Rice Lake.
He is survived by two sons and three daughters-in-law, Robert & Julia Stavran of Weston, WI, Thomas & Aura Stavran of Douglasville, GA and Wendy Stavran of Rice Lake; seven grandchildren, Laura (Jason) Gerke, New Berlin, WI, Sarah Stavran, Weston, WI, Ashley (Jeremy) Cryder, Bogart, GA, Christopher Stavran, Atlanta, GA, Bryan Stavran, Rice Lake, Lynnsey Stavran (Eddie Klumb), Rice Lake, and Bethany Stavran, Seattle, WA; 10 great-grandchildren, Anna, Elaina, Lucas, Jacob, and Viviana Gerke; Kennedy, Isla, Hadley, and Emmie Cryder; Mikaela Stavran; and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine; two sons, David and James; and a sister, Jean Koepp.
Private family graveside services will be at Orchard Beach Cemetery in Rice Lake. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
