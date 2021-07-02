George Holub, Age 89, of Rice Lake, WI, died Thursday, June 24, 2021 at his home.
He was born on December 15, 1931 in Rice Lake to Joseph and Albina (Lastufka) Holub. After graduating from High School he entered the United States Air Force and served during the Korean Conflict and was later Honorably Discharge. George worked for Jacobson Manufacturing in Racine, WI for over 37 years. He was a member of the Rice Lake American Legion Post.
He is survived by his sons, Michael and Daniel Holub; a daughter, Jackie (Mike) Toutant; fourgrandchildren and several great grandchildren; a sister, Roseann Holub; many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a son, George Holub Jr; two brothers, Ronald and Robert Holub; two sisters, Josephine Richter and Agnes Ottinger.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 9, 2021 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Haugen, WI, Father Ed Anderson officiating, with interment in Nora Cemetery in Rice Lake, with Military Rites accorded him by the Rice Lake Veteran Honor Guard. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service at the Church. Appleyard’s Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
A celebration gathering will also be held at a later date in memory of George.
