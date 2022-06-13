Genowefa “Gen” J. Wierzba, was born on June 4, 1927 in Curtiss WI to Mike and Ida (Odash) Olczyk. Gen passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living Facility in Rice Lake, WI at age 94. She was a resident of the Weyerhaeuser and Bruce areas for many years. Visitation will be Thursday June 9th at 4 p.m. at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, WI with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday June 10, 2022 with a viewing at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser, WI.  

Known as Gen by all because she felt Genowefa was too awkward. Gen grew up in the Ladysmith and Conrath areas. She worked at the pea canary during high school and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1945, then worked as a telephone operator. In 1946 she married Mike Wierzba at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. They made their home on the Wierzba family farm in Weyerhaeuser. Gen and Mike raised two girls (Diane and Karen); one son (David) and a foster son (Dale Marten).

