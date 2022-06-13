...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Genowefa “Gen” J. Wierzba, was born on June 4, 1927 in Curtiss WI to Mike and Ida (Odash) Olczyk. Gen passed away on Thursday June 2, 2022 at Our House Assisted Living Facility in Rice Lake, WI at age 94. She was a resident of the Weyerhaeuser and Bruce areas for many years. Visitation will be Thursday June 9th at 4 p.m. at Nash-Jackan Funeral Home in Bruce, WI with a scripture service at 7 p.m. Funeral Services will be on Friday June 10, 2022 with a viewing at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyerhaeuser, WI.
Known as Gen by all because she felt Genowefa was too awkward. Gen grew up in the Ladysmith and Conrath areas. She worked at the pea canary during high school and graduated from Ladysmith High School in 1945, then worked as a telephone operator. In 1946 she married Mike Wierzba at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church in Ladysmith. They made their home on the Wierzba family farm in Weyerhaeuser. Gen and Mike raised two girls (Diane and Karen); one son (David) and a foster son (Dale Marten).
